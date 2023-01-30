D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.47% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,721,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $113.66.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

