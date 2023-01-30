Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MDPEF opened at $10.69 on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

