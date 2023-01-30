Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MDPEF opened at $10.69 on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedPeer,Inc. (MDPEF)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for MedPeerInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedPeerInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.