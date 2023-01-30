Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $95.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.73.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

