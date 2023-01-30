Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.32.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $184.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,544.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.