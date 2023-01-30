Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $172.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

