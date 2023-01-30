Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.62.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

