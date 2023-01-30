Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED opened at $94.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

