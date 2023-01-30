Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.37 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.