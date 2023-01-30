Dominari (DOMH) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.67% -6.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dominari and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 680 1259 25 2.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Dominari’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.53 billion $80.65 million 9.54

Dominari’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s peers have a beta of 4.90, indicating that their average share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominari peers beat Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

