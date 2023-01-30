Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $57,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $355.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.02. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $463.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

