Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

