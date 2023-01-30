Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 207.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

About Duck Creek Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.45, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

