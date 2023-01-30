DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

