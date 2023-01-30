DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

