E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on E Automotive from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

E Automotive Price Performance

E Automotive stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

