Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Mizuho

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.82 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.