Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.