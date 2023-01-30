Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $11.62 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.