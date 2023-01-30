Edgecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.09 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $215.09 million and approximately $31.95 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00396894 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.80 or 0.27859040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00586367 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.