Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWTX opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of -0.26.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

