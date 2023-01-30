Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $16.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

