Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the game software company's stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

