Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

