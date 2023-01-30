Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $107.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

