Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.