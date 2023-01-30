Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 282 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after buying an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

NYSE GIS opened at $77.89 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

