Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $252,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 47.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 128,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

NYSE AON opened at $319.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.77 and its 200-day moving average is $291.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

