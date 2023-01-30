Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Navient

Navient Price Performance

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

