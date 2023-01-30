Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

