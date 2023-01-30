Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

