Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

