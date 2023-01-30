Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,628,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.36 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
