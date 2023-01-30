Essex LLC Sells 368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

