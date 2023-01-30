EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

