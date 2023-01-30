EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.84 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Company Profile



Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

