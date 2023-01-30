EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $201.78.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

