EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

