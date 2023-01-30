EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.78.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.