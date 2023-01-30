EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 250.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.