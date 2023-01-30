EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Intuit stock opened at $422.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

