EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 156,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $5,603,471. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

