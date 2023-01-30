EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $117.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.