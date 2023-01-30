Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AQUA stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
