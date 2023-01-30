Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 467,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

