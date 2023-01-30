Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $47,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

