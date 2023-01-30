Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

