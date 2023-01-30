Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

