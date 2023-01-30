Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $180,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 97,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $73.95 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

