Financial Comparison: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.99% 9.33% 1.79%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.17 billion 0.20 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.49 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $610.91 million 6.65 $419.19 million $2.47 9.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.