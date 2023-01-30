Financial Comparison: Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) versus Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% Newtek Business Services 89.36% 16.70% 6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loyalty Ventures and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Newtek Business Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Newtek Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.07 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.10 Newtek Business Services $108.49 million 4.18 $84.14 million $2.27 8.18

Newtek Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loyalty Ventures. Loyalty Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newtek Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Loyalty Ventures on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp.,was founded in 1998 and converted to a BDC company in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

