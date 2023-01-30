Financial Review: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) vs. Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 3 7 4 0 2.07 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 112.15%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 2.78 -$753.78 million ($1.42) -7.53 Geely Automobile $15.75 billion 1.07 $751.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares XPeng and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Volatility and Risk

XPeng has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -26.32% -19.76% -11.73% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPeng beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

